First Warning Forecast: Round 2 of storms tonight, slightly cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! Earlier this evening some places got relief from that triple digit feels-like heat. A line of storms developed along the state border and roared through our North Carolina counties. Even a couple severe thunderstorm warnings were sparked.

Tonight, there's another cluster of storms that's developed just to our northwest heading our way. It looks like that activity will clip our inland counties the middle of tonight, starting around Midnight. Lows drop into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be just a few degrees cooler, with some places just below that 90° mark. Sunday afternoon and evening, expect a few isolated to widely scattered storms, mainly across our North Carolina counties.

Isolated PM shower/storm activity continues Monday and Tuesday with highs returning to the low 90s and heat index values in the low 100s.

A cold front approaches Hampton Roads and stalls just to our north Wednesday as the remnants from Ida push our way. That will bring us scattered thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday. Potentially severe weather to watch out for, depending on where exactly those remnants track. Most areas should dry out by Friday, but a few lingering showers aren't out of the question. Those storms the second half of the workweek will cool us down to highs in the lower 80s starting Thursday.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

