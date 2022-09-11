First Warning Forecast: Rounds of rain today, localized flooding possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold front will slowly approach today bringing a chance for rounds of rain, especially this afternoon. There is a lot of moisture available, so rain could be heavy at times. This will lead to ponding on roadways and localized flooding.

The humidity will also be much higher, making for a very sticky day.

High will warm to the low and mid 80s, but it will feel like the 90s.

Showery and humid conditions will continue to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 80s. The front will cross the area on Tuesday with a continued chance of showers and highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be a breath of fresh air. It will be less humid with highs in the low and mid 80s. Thursday is looking to be the pick of the week with more sunshine and low dewpoints, making for a comfortable day with highs in the low and mid 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

