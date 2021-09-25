First Warning Forecast: Same gorgeous weather continues for Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday! What a gorgeous day we had! A bit of a cool start with a lot of us waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Plenty of sunshine helped us warm up nicely into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. We also got to enjoy no humidity. If you liked the weather today, you'll like tomorrow just as much!

Tonight, lows drop into the mid to upper 50s, dipping down into the 40s inland under a clear sky. Highs in the mid 70s with tons of sunshine Sunday afternoon.

The workweek starts off dry with lots of sun, just a little bit warmer in the low 80s. We warm up to the mid 80s and notice a bit more humidity Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tuesday evening throughout Tuesday night we can expect isolated to scattered showers with a few storms moving through around the front. By Wednesday morning's commute, we should be dry. A few stray lingering showers are possible Wednesday, but most of us look to have a dry day. Temperatures in the mid 70s.

Following the front, a Canadian high pressure system sinks south into the Mid-Atlantic. That will keep us dry with lots of sunshine and bring in cooler air. High temperatures in the low 70s Thursday into next weekend. Overnight lows drop into the 50s and possibly 40s inland.

Late next week into next weekend, hurricane Sam will be to our east tracking north through the Atlantic near Bermuda. This will likely bring us a rougher surf and high rip current risk as we get closer to next weekend. That will be the only impact we'll see from Sam though.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

