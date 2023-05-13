First Warning Forecast: Saturday storms clear out in time for Mother’s Day

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! Many folks took advantage of the mid-80s today and took a trip to the beach. The 80s continue for another day, but it won’t be quite as nice of a beach day. Scattered storms will move in for parts of Mother’s Day weekend.

Tonight remains quite warm. Lows in the mid 60s. Cloud cover gradually increases overnight into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front.

Saturday’s breezy 10-20 MPH southwest winds will help high temperatures reach the low 80s. There’s a chance for spotty showers Saturday morning and early afternoon, but most of the rain holds off until the evening. Around 4 or 5 PM, scattered storms will start moving in from the north heading to the south around a cold front. Scattered storms continue until the middle of the night, but scattered showers continue up until daybreak Sunday.

Mother’s Day is looking quite nice. A mostly dry day with sun and clouds. Winds will still be a bit breezy and it will be cooler in the low 70s, but still great for any plans you have to celebrate mom.

Monday stays cool around 70°. In the afternoon, isolated to scattered showers are possible. After that round though, we look dry with more sunshine the rest of the workweek. High temperatures jump to 80° Tuesday, then come down to the mid 70s the second half of the week.

