Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Get ready for some whiplash weather

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

A few days ago some of us were scraping frost off of our windshields. Now we're dealing with unseasonably warm weather as we head into the weekend.

Many of us climbed into the 80s on Thursday and it looks like we can expect more sunshine and 80-degree weather all through the weekend.

But the heat won't last forever. We're tracking a powerful cold front moving through the northern tier of states. It's bringing snow to the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.

While we aren't expecting snow, temperatures will plunge behind the front. We'll go from well-above normal temperatures to well-below normal.

That front could also bring some windy and wet weather for your trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

The timing of the front is still a question mark. So the timing on the rain isn't clear. But it does look like we could see showers from late Monday into early on Wednesday.

Our long-range forecasts aren't in sync when it comes to the timing of the rain. Stay tuned.