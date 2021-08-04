First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers along the coast, drier inland

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

After a soaking wet morning, we're switching over to scattered showers, especially along the coast. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 70s due to all the cloud cover. It will continue to be breezy with winds out of the northeast at 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph. Keeping a chance of showers overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

High pressure will start to build in on Thursday with the stationary front to the south of the area. Keeping a chance for scattered showers and storms. Mainly along the coast, but not looking like a washout. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s.

More sunshine will break out to end the work week. Again, keeping a slight chance for a shower or storm as a disturbance remains close to the area. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s.

A better chance for showers and storms on Saturday. Highs will warm to the mid 80s.

The gloomy pattern will finally break down by Sunday. Expect more sunshine and back to a summer-like pattern. Highs will warm to the upper 80s to near 90.

Expect the low 90s to kick off the work week.

Tropical Update:

A small and weak area of low pressure is passing near the Cabo Verde Islands. Significant development of this system is not expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable environmental conditions. Thereafter, this system is forecast to move northward or north-northwestward over cooler waters, ending its development chances.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: LOW (0%)

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some slow development east of the Lesser Antilles by Sunday and into early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW (0%)

*Formation chance through 5 days: LOW (20%)

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by late Thursday. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for some slow development over the far eastern Atlantic through the weekend into early next week while the system moves generally westward at about 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: LOW (30%)

