First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms along with a big temperature drop

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

More showers and storms to kickoff the work week. Today will be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s. This will end our 8 day stretch of highs in the 90s. Expect scattered showers and storms, especially this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will be possible, especially across North Carolina as a cold front remains stalled over the area.

Clouds will stick around on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon.

Drier and warmer heading into midweek with highs near 90. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower, otherwise expect skies to be partly cloudy. More sunshine will break out on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Isolated storms will be possible on Saturday, but doesn't look like it will be a washout. Expect highs in the upper 80s. A better chance for showers and storms on Sunday as a disturbance moves in. Highs will climb back to 90 degrees.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No activity for the next 2 days

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

