First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms possible today, mainly North Carolina

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Expect unsettled weather today and Wednesday as a series of cold fronts cross the region. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for isolated severe storms mainly south of Duck along the Outer Banks.

It will turn less humid on Wednesday, but we will still have the chance for scattered storms. High temperatures will warm to near 80.

More sunshine will prevail on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s, while highs on Friday will soar to the mid 80s.

Another system will move in for the weekend. It will be windy and hot with highs in the low 90s on Saturday. Keeping a slight chance for a shower. A little bit better chance on Sunday for Father's Day. Expect the chance for scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Tropical Update

Bill strengthens a little more, expected to be a short-lived tropical storm. Located about 240 miles southeast of Natucket, Massachusetts. Bill is rapidly moving toward the northeast near 31 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today, followed by gradual weakening tonight and Wednesday morning when Bill will be moving over colder water. The system is forecast to become a post-tropical low by tonight and dissipate on Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the Bay of Campeche in association with a broad low pressure area. Gradual development of this disturbance is possible during the next couple of days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico. The system should begin to move northward by midweek, and a tropical depression is likely to form late in the week when the low moves across the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (70%)

A tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers. Any development of this system should be slow to occur during the next few days. Thereafter, a combination of dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds will limit chances of formation while the wave moves over the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: LOW (20%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

