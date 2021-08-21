First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers & storms along with dangerous rip currents

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers and storms will be possible today as the outer rain bands of Tropical Storm Henri interact with a frontal system along the coast. Not expecting a washout, but make sure you keep your umbrella handy. Any showers or storms that occur could cause some flooding in areas that already received a lot of rain on Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s, but it will feel closer to 90 degrees with the humidity. The water will be a dangerous place to be as Henri kicks up the surf. The red flags will be flying with a high risk of rip currents this weekend.

Temperatures will trend warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will continue to go down as Henri moves further away. Still keeping a chance for some afternoon showers and storms.

Hot and humid weather will be the story for the work week. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s, but it will feel closer to the mid 90s. An afternoon isolated shower or storm will be possible.

The 90s will prevail Tuesday through Friday. Rain chances will remain around 20 percent for a spotty storm. Otherwise expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees.

Tropical Update:

WTKR News 3

Tropical Storm Henri

Hurricane Hunters investigating Henri. Located about 20 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Henri is moving toward the north-northeast near 12 mph. A northward to north-northeastward motion is expected today, with a turn toward the north-northwest expected by tonight.

On the forecast track, Henri is expected to make landfall in Long Island or southern New England on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast through tonight, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane later today and be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall in Long Island or southern New England. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

Swells are expected to increase across much of the east coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada today and Sunday. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

WTKR News 3

Hurricane Grace

Grace continues to move farther inland over eastern Mexico. Located about 60 miles ENE of Mexico City, Mexico. Grace is moving toward the west-southwest near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight.

On the forecast track, Grace will continue to move farther inland and reach central Mexico later today. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Continued rapid weakening is expected as Grace moves inland over the mountains of central Mexico today, and the hurricane is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm by this afternoon, and then dissipate tonight or Sunday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

