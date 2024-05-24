First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers & storms for the holiday weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More showers and storms with highs in the 80s to end the week. Scattered showers and storms for Memorial Day.

Not as hot today with highs near 80, closer to normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. The biggest rain chances will be this morning and this evening with some clearing through midday.

WTKR News 3

Expect partly cloudy skies this weekend with scattered showers and storms. Rain will not be widespread and will primarily be “popping up” in the afternoons. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s.

WTKR News 3

We will warm to the mid and upper 80s for Memorial Day. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a bigger chance for showers and storms, especially in the afternoon to early evening.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers & Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Showers & Storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

