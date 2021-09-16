First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms and a higher surf Friday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday! Parts of the Outer Banks and areas just to our north around Richmond have seen majority of the rain today. A few more showers are possible the rest of the day, but most of us will continue to stay dry with increasing cloud cover.

As we head into tonight, clouds stick around and dense patchy fog could form late tonight into early tomorrow morning again.

A low pressure system offshore tries to become more organized over the next day or so. It has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression as it sits just to our east Friday. With that system offshore, but riding along the coast, we will see some scattered showers and storms throughout the day Friday. We'll also notice a greater rip current risk with a higher surf through the weekend. Friday and Saturday expect a high rip current risk with 4-5 feet waves. Sunday and Monday we'll likely have moderate rip current risks with 3 feet waves.

As that low pressure system continues to move north-northeast, a high pressure system forming over the northeast will take influence over our weather. That will keep us mostly dry through the weekend and into the first half of next week. It will also keep our temperatures Fall-like in the low 80s, just in time for the official start of Fall on Wednesday. Next Thursday could be even cooler in the upper 70s for highs.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

FACEBOOK

TWITTER