First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms and cooler air headed to Hampton Roads

Good Thursday evening! The gorgeous Spring weather we enjoyed today will soon be wiped away by a strong cold front.

Beginning around Midnight, scattered showers with some thunderstorms will start moving across Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina. These showers and storms will continue throughout Friday morning. Temperatures stay mild in the 60s until the front passes through mid-morning. Then temperatures rapidly drop down to the mid 50s around Noon and mid 40s by the evening commute.

Along with the rain will be strong winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 12 PM Friday for all of our Virginia counties and inland North Carolina. Southwest winds of 25-35 MPH will gust to 55 MPH. Expect unsecured outdoor items to be blown around and a few power outages.

This weekend will be pleasant. A sun-filled sky both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the warmer of the two days with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A dry cold front will cool temperatures down to 50° Sunday.

Next week we move into a more unsettled weather pattern. A cold front slowly approaches and stalls out a couple times around the coast. That will bring us the chance for scattered rain showers Tuesday through Thursday. Possibly a few thunderstorms Wednesday around the front too.

Temperatures will be above-average in the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday and the low 70s Wednesday. Following the front's passage, temperatures will be seasonable in the low 50s next Thursday.

