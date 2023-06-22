First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms continue into the weekend, but become less widespread

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! We had an active afternoon with several severe thunderstorm warnings issued. Fortunately, things are quieting down heading into this evening.

Still some isolated to widely scattered showers and storms this evening and tonight. Then, more off and on rounds of scattered showers and storms throughout Friday. Temperatures will be a little warmer Friday in the low 80s.

Temperatures rise a few more degrees into the mid 80s for the weekend. There will still be isolated to scattered showers around Saturday and Sunday. Between the two days, there will be less rain and more sunshine on Sunday. You’ll still want to bring a couple ponchos to the Beach It Festival, if you’re planning to attend this weekend.

wtkr

Next week, there will be more scattered showers around for the first half of the week. High temperatures soar into the low 90s Monday before a cold front cools things back down to the mid 80s Tuesday and low 80s mid-week. We might finally be able to dry out next Thursday. At least we’ll have periods of sunshine between those rain showers the first half of the week.

wtkr

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM