First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms continue with an unsettled weather pattern

Good Sunday Evening! It was another hot day, but a handful of degrees cooler than the past week has been.

A weak cold front is stalling out over the VA/NC border. This will bring most of us scattered thunderstorms this evening into tonight. Heavy downpours could bring localized flooding to flood prone areas. We are under a level 1 risk for flash flooding.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the day and night Monday. Having scattered rain and cloud cover throughout the day tomorrow will keep high temperatures cool around 80°.

Next week we have an unsettled weather pattern. The stalled boundary starts to weaken Tuesday and drier air begins to filter in. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are more likely across our North Carolina counties Tuesday. Hampton Roads looks to stay drier. A disturbance could bring stray to isolated storms the rest of the week into next weekend, moreso in the afternoon and evening hours each day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Tuesday, then reach the upper 80s Wednesday and stay around there the rest of the week into next weekend.

