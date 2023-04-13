First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms cool us down a little for Friday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! It felt more like summer outside today with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Typically, summertime temperatures bring summertime thunderstorms and that’s exactly what we’ll see this weekend. We have two systems headed our way. So, say goodbye to our sunny, dry stretch!

The first system will bring us increasing cloud cover tonight and a round of storms Friday afternoon. Temperatures cool to the upper 50s tonight and warm into the mid 70s Friday. Scattered storms will likely start around 11 AM from the southwest heading north and clear out around 5 PM.

wtkr

Our far inland communities are under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. The main threat is damaging wind gusts.

wtkr

Once the storms clear out, spotty activity is possible the rest of the day and night Friday. Saturday afternoon and evening, there could be another round of widely scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer Saturday in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday gets even warmer in the low 80s. Late Sunday into very early Monday, a cold front will bring another round of showers. Behind that cold front, a reinforcing cold front will bring us stronger winds Monday through Wednesday along with cooler temperatures in the low 70s. Majority of the workweek next week will be dry with tons of sunshine. Temperatures start to rise again Thursday into the mid 70s.

wtkr

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM