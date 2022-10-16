First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms could become severe Monday afternoon, then a big temperature drop

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! Clouds and rain showers are starting to move in ahead of a powerful cold front. Some storms Monday could become strong to severe, then a big cool down will arrive.

Scattered showers and storms move in this evening, continuing throughout the night and into Monday morning. Temperatures will be warmer overnight, dropping into the upper 50s.

Midday Monday, we catch a dry break and should see some sunshine. Then, in the afternoon and evening, another round of scattered showers and storms will arrive, likely around 5 PM. These could become strong to severe. A level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms across northeastern North Carolina and the southern portion of Southside. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat.

Monday stays warm with highs in the mid 70s. Behind the cold front, we dry out Tuesday and clouds clear out. Temperatures will be much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s, cooling down to around 40° Tuesday night. Frost potential for our inland communities that could get cooler. Repeat temperatures Wednesday with more sunshine.

The rest of the week stays dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures slowly rebound. By next weekend, temperatures will be seasonable in the low 70s.

