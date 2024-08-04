First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms today, Eye on Tropical Storm Debby

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today won't be as hot, but it will still be humid. Expect highs in the mid and upper 80s. Storms will be possible once again by the afternoon and evening. It will also be a bit breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

A few spotty showers or storms will be possible to kick off the work week. Highs will soar to 90.

A spotty storm will be possible again on Tuesday, but most of the area should stay dry. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

By Wednesday we will be watching for any moisture from Tropical Storm Debby. The tropical system will basically stall over Georgia/South Carolina/North Carolina. This will cause flooding rainfall. We will potentially get some of this moisture by Wednesday or Thursday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system since it hasn't made landfall in the states yet. Will keep chances for showers and storms Wednesday through Saturday. Temperatures will trend below-normal with highs in the low 80s, but it will still be very humid.

Stay tuned for any updates!

Tropical Update:

Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before landing in the Florida Big Bend Region.

Located 155 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida.

Debby is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph. A turn toward the north is expected later today, followed by a slower motion toward the northeast on Monday and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico through tonight and reach the Florida Big Bend coast Monday morning. Debby is then expected to move slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mp. Debby is expected to become a hurricane by tonight before it reaches the Florida Big Bend coast. Weakening is expected on Monday and Tuesday after Debby moves inland.

