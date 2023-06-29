First Warning Forecast: Scorching heat and storms this holiday weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! Canadian wildfire smoke found its way back into Hampton Roads today. Light smoke will linger for a couple days before winds shift clearing it out. This weekend will be hot and stormy at times.

With the wildfire smoke staying in the atmosphere for another day or so, temperatures will be kept a little cooler. Lows in the mid 60s tonight and highs in the mid 80s Friday afternoon. Friday will be mostly dry and partly cloudy again.

Saturday is when the heat starts to move in. Highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the mid 90s once you factor in the rising humidity too. Scattered thunderstorms may provide brief relief Saturday morning and again Saturday evening.

There will be more off and on scattered showers and storms throughout Sunday and Monday. High temperatures reach the low 90s Sunday, feeling like 103°. Monday will be even hotter by a couple degrees. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 105°. Definitely stay by the A/C this weekend and stay hydrated with plenty of water if you must be outdoors. Keep your pets inside as well.

For Independence Day, temperatures will still be very hot in the low 90s, feeling like 101°. However, rain chances lower a bit. It’s looking like isolated pop-up storms Friday, but not enough to really impact your holiday celebrations.

After this weekend system dissipates, we’ll dry out again for the second half of the week and temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 80s.

