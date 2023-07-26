First Warning Forecast: Scorching heat is on the way as temperatures keep climbing

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! It was hot today, but the heat is only going to continue to rise the rest of this week.

We have a Heat Advisory in effect for Thursday and an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will gradually rise a couple degrees each day the rest of this week to highs in the upper 90s Saturday. Heat index values will be around 105° Thursday, rising to 110°+ Saturday. Keep cool and hydrated!

Throughout this extremely hot period, there won’t be much in terms of showers to help cool us off. Maybe a spotty shower or two in the afternoon and evening each day, but many locations will stay dry.

We won’t really see rain and a cool down until Sunday when a powerful cold front from Canada passes through. Expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

For the start of the workweek, we’ll have lower humidity and even cooler temperatures in the mid 80s Monday. The first half of the workweek looks mostly dry, partly cloudy, and on the cooler side. Temperatures gradually rise to the upper 80s Wednesday, but that’s still below-average for the start of August.

