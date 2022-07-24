Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! We’ve survived another scorching hot day! High temperatures were pretty much the same as Saturday in the mid 90s, but today felt a little hotter for all. We had feels-like temperatures of 105-115°. We did have a breeze and some pop-up storms to help us out a bit. Most of the workweek will feature storms and eventually we’ll see an end to the 90s.

That relief won’t be felt soon enough. Still very warm in the mid 70s tonight and hot Monday. Highs back in the mid 90s, feeling like 100-115°. Eventually Monday evening, scattered storms start to push through. This kicks off our stormy pattern for the workweek.

Isolated storms Monday evening could become strong to severe. Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms for most of the region. Level 2 risk for Accomack county. The main threat is damaging wind gusts.

All of Tuesday we’ll have scattered showers and storms. The evening commute looks like a rough one. Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. With a wetter day, temperatures will be cooler. Seasonable highs in the upper 80s. That dip in temperatures is very brief though.

High temperatures climb into the low 90s Wednesday and back into the mid 90s Thursday, despite afternoon storms sticking around each day.

Next weekend is what you’ll be looking forward to. That’s when this streak of the 90s will finally end! Highs Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler in the mid 80s. However, scattered storms look to stick around.