First Warning Forecast: Scorching triple-digit heat indices continue to end the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! Another scorching hot day is almost in the books. Steamy weather continues tonight as lows drop to the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be pretty much a repeat of today. Extremely hot with heat indices of 102-107° and mostly dry. No surprise our Heat Advisory has been extended until 7 PM Friday. Limit your time spent outdoors and keep hydrated.

Eventually, a cold front heads our way Saturday, then stalls out over Hampton Roads until mid-week next week. That will bring scattered storms later Saturday through the first half of next week. It will also bring much cooler temperatures, dropping highs down to the low 80s. What happens the second half of next week depends on Tropical Depression Fred’s track.

Tropical Depression Fred is currently riding just north of Cuba and is expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm before it tracks next to Florida this weekend. It’ll then travel between Alabama and Georgia early next week. Beyond that is uncertain. Fred’s remnants could turn towards coastal VA/NC Wednesday into Thursday, as models were suggesting earlier, or it could miss us and just continue tracking due north through West Virginia and into Pennsylvania, as more recent model runs are trending toward. At this point, it’s a wait and see game.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

