First Warning Forecast: Seesaw weather with big temperature swings and rain chances

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! We had a couple light rain showers earlier today. More rain is on the way along an approaching cold front. That front will also cause our temperatures to take a brief plunge.

The cold front is set to move through late this evening and drop temperatures down to the low to mid 40s. After the front moves through, it will stall just to our south. Expect scattered rain showers throughout the day Thursday and temperatures to not really budge much. Mid to upper 40s throughout the day, low 40s Thursday night.

A quick line of showers is possible Friday with another front passing through. Still lots of cloud cover, but temperatures soar back into the low 70s throughout the day.

Then, another cold front passes through, cooling us down to the mid 30s Friday night and mid 40s for highs Saturday. This weekend starts off dry, until yet another cold front heads our way later Sunday. Ahead of it, temperatures bounce back to the mid 50s.

This third front will bring us some scattered showers Sunday and knock temperatures back down to the low 40s Monday.

High pressure settling in next week keeps us dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It also kicks off a warming trend. Temperatures gradually climb back into the low 60s by next Wednesday.

