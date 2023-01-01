First Warning Forecast: Sending 2022 of with rain, welcoming 2023 with warmth

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy New Year’s Eve! It’s been a soggy and warm end to 2022. The warmth carries into 2023, but the rain goes away for a few days.

Scattered showers and storms should come to an end for most just before the ball drops. Still have the rain gear on hand though as some spotty showers are possible. After the rain clears, patchy fog will begin to develop. Be careful traveling late tonight and Sunday morning.

The first day of 2023 will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs remain in the low to mid 60s. Monday will feature the same weather. Then, temperatures soar to around 70° for Tuesday and Wednesday. Crazy to have 70s in the first week of January! Not quite enough to break high temperature records though.

A system mid-week will bring us scattered showers and storms Tuesday night, all throughout Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday morning. Then, the cold front from that system knocks temperatures down to highs in the upper 40s starting Friday. It will be cooler, but just a few degrees below our average temperature of 51° for this time of year.

