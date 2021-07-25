First Warning Forecast: Severe storm and flooding threat Monday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Warmer with veiled sunshine from wildfire smoke out west back over Hampton Roads was the story today. Tonight, expect warmer lows in the mid 70s with possibly a few showers.

As we kick off the workweek, a cold front will slowly approach Monday, then stall out over us through Wednesday. That will bring us scattered thunderstorms throughout Monday. Tomorrow afternoon and evening some thunderstorms could become strong to severe. We are under a level 1 severe risk. Damaging winds and localized flooding are the main concerns. Numerous heavy downpours could dump a lot of rain quickly over some areas, putting us all under a level 2 flash flooding risk for Monday afternoon and evening. Scattered thunderstorms will eventually come to an end late Monday night. Despite the scattered storms, Monday will still be warm around 90° due to breezy southwest winds.

As the front is stalled over us Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s and we'll have a chance for isolated showers/storms both days. Thursday looks to be the hottest day this week. High temperatures nearing the mid 90s, feeling closer to 100° once humidity is factored in. Eventually, the stalled boundary will weaken Thursday, opening the door for a cold front to our north to pass through Friday. A few storms are possible around the front, but it doesn't look like a terribly strong cold front. It will be strong enough to cool us down though. Highs in the upper 80s Friday, dropping to the mid 80s next weekend. We also should have a mostly dry weekend next week.

In the Atlantic, there is still that tropical wave off the Florida coast. It hasn't changed much since the last update, so there's still a 50% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. It's expected to drift west toward Florida, then loop back out into the Atlantic Ocean. It doesn't look like it will impact us locally, at least not any time soon.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

