First Warning Forecast: Severe storm chances and heat indices above 100°

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday night! It was much hotter today and only half of our area got to see rain provide a brief cool down. More heat and storms will be around the rest of this holiday weekend into next week.

Tonight, lows will be in the low to mid 70s and mostly dry. Sunday, temperatures rise into the low to mid 90s, feeling like 100-105°. Majority of the daytime hours stay decently dry. Scattered storms return Sunday night into earlier Monday morning. These storms could become strong to severe. Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms across our Virginia communities and Level 1 of 5 risk across our North Carolina communities. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are the main concerns.

wtkr

Monday will be the hottest day so far. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 105-110°. There will be more rounds of scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Our coastal communities are under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms.

wtkr

The 4th of July is looking similar. Isolated to scattered PM showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s feeling closer to 100°. We wash, rinse, repeat this weather for the rest of the workweek. Next weekend could get slightly cooler by a couple degrees.

wtkr

