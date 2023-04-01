First Warning Forecast: Severe storm potential and very strong winds Saturday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! We started to see our weather pattern shift today. Stronger winds and the potential for severe storms are on the way Saturday.

Our first round of rain will continue until the middle of the night, then we’ll catch a mostly dry break until late Saturday morning. Temperatures stay warm tonight in the mid 60s.

The cold front from this powerful system that’s wreaking havoc out west, will reach us Saturday. The good news is storms won’t be as strong once they reach us. Our severe line potential will mainly be 10 AM - 6 PM Saturday. Everyone is under a level 1 out of 5 risk. The main threat is damaging wind gusts, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Especially since this system has a history of spawning multiple tornadoes.

Outside of storms, southwest winds of 25-35 MPH could gust upwards of 50 MPH. That alone could cause power outages and will blow around any unsecured loose outdoor items. It will also make it harder for high profile vehicles to drive at times. We are all under a Wind Advisory from 8 AM Saturday until 12 AM Sunday. On the positive side, these strong winds will help temperatures soar into the upper 70s Saturday.

Behind the powerful cold front, temperatures plunge to highs only in the upper 50s Sunday. At least it will be a short-lived cool down and there will be a lot of sunshine to enjoy.

High temperatures return to the 70s Monday and keep climbing even to 80° Wednesday! The first half of the workweek will be dry. Late week, another system will pass through and bring gusty winds and scattered storms. We return to highs in the upper 50s next Friday.

