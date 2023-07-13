First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat Friday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! It’s a good news, bad news update for this weekend’s weather. The good news is that temperatures are trending a bit cooler. The bad news is that’s because storm chances are increasing for this weekend.

Tonight will stay quiet and warm with lows in the mid to upper 70s. An unsettled pattern starts to settle in Friday, kicking off another stormy stretch for us.

There looks to be a quick line of showers Friday morning 7-9 AM. However, the greater chance for showers and storms will be throughout Friday afternoon and evening with the fuel from the high heat and humidity of the day. Highs will be around 90°, feeling like 100°. These PM storms will provide brief relief from the heat, but some of the storms could become strong to severe. We are under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Friday. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours leading to localized flooding are the main concerns.

We’ll have more rounds of scattered showers and storms off and on throughout the weekend, with greater chances being each afternoon and evening. By the end of this weekend, we’re expecting 1-2” of rainfall with locally higher amounts, so definitely watch out for flooding all weekend long.

Outside of storms, it will be hot this weekend. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, feeling like the triple digits. Sunday will be the hotter of the two days with heat index values of 105-110°. Keep cool and hydrated!

Expect much of this same hot, humid, stormy pattern to continue for the workweek. Each day will be in the low 90s feeling like 100-105° and each day has isolated to scattered storm chances.

