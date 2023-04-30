First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat Sunday, the final day of SITW Festival

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! The weather hasn’t been too kind to Something in the Water ticket holders this year. A rain delay Friday, nice weather Saturday, but another chance for a rain delay Sunday.

We have two systems, one to the northwest and another to the southwest, both headed our direction at the same time, somewhat merging as they do. This means we’ll definitely have scattered showers and storms off and on throughout tonight and much of Sunday. The uncertainty is in the timing.

These rounds of scattered showers and storms begin around 2 AM and end by 7 PM Sunday. We’ll likely have a more widespread round of storms early in the morning and again early in the afternoon with a late morning dry break. However, it’s hard to nail down exactly when these two waves will pass through. Either way, any of the storms within these lines could become strong to severe.

We are almost all under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms. All threats are on the table, including hail and a brief spin-up tornado, but the primary threats are damaging winds and heavy downpours. Have your weather alerts on and, if you’re at the festival, have a poncho or two on!

After the second wave of storms, we could still have spotty showers on the backside of the system the rest of Sunday evening, up until 2 AM Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Sunday.

The workweek will be cooler, mostly dry and partly cloudy. Highs around 70° Monday gradually drop to highs in the mid 60s Wednesday. Then temperatures warm up a few degrees into the upper 60s for next weekend. Another system could bring us more rain showers next weekend again.

