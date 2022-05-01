First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat Sunday, unsettled pattern next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! We are heading into an unsettled, wetter and warmer pattern Sunday that will last throughout next week.

To kick off this unsettled pattern, a warm front will lift north through the region tonight. That will bring us a line of isolated to widely scattered rain showers overnight into very early Sunday morning. We’ll hit our lows in the low to mid 50s in the middle of the night and wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s.

High temperatures Sunday warm into the mid 70s. We will have another round of rain in the afternoon and evening. Scattered storms start to move in from the west around 5 PM Sunday and continue until sunrise Monday. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. Our inland VA and NC communities are under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The main threats are damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and smaller hail. The main threat time period looks to be 5-10 PM.

Behind that round of storms, most of Monday and Tuesday look dry. Highs Monday in the low 80s drop to the mid 70s Tuesday with the help of a drier cold front. That boundary then briefly stalls to our south and re-lifts north as a warm front Wednesday.

Wednesday gets warmer and stormy. Highs in the low to mid 80s with scattered storms especially in the afternoon and evening around a passing cold front.

That cold front cools us down to the low 70s Thursday and will dry us out for Thursday. Our unsettled pattern prevails though! That front stalls just to our south, bringing us scattered showers and possibly storms Friday into Saturday. We’ll stay cool heading into the weekend too with highs Friday in the low to mid 70s and highs Saturday even cooler in the mid to upper 60s.

