Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! We had more severe storms develop this afternoon and evening. This strong to severe stormy pattern continues a few more days, but eventually we’ll be rewarded with a nice cool down.

Storms now will continue into tonight. They should be cleared out a couple hours before sunrise. We stay warm overnight in the mid 70s.

The stationary boundary to our north sits there through the rest of the workweek and an area of low pressure will move along it. Eventually, it will advance as a cold front through Hampton Roads earlier Saturday. This activity will keep us stormy the next few days.

Scattered storms Thursday afternoon and evening have a level 2 of 5 risk for becoming severe. Thursday will still be quite hot with high temperatures in the low 90s, mid to upper 80s for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Friday will be a little cooler in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered storms Friday afternoon and evening have a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms.

The cold front cools us down this weekend into the start of the workweek. Highs in the low 80s Saturday. Sunday is our coolest day in the upper 70s. Then temperatures climb again next week. Highs in the low 80s Monday, upper 80s Tuesday, and back to the low 90s Wednesday.

Lingering showers Sunday morning, otherwise we’ll be drier later Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Storms return Wednesday.

