First Warning Forecast: Severe storms and flash flooding threat Wednesday

Good Wednesday morning! It’s time to break out the rain gear once again. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on throughout Wednesday with more storms possible Thursday. Then, we’ll be treated with a drier and cooler stretch.

Temperatures will still climb into the low 90s Wednesday, feeling like the upper 90s. This morning, you’ll notice a lot of haze in the atmosphere. That’s from the Canadian wildfire smoke. We’re under a Code Orange for air quality today. That means it’s unhealthy for sensitive groups. Fortunately, the scattered storms we have today should help improve the air quality this afternoon. Unfortunately, some of these storms could become strong to severe.

We are all under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms today. The main concern is heavy downpours leading to localized flash flooding. Southside, the lower peninsula, and Northampton County are under a Flood Watch from Noon until Midnight. Around 1-2" of rainfall is expected. Watch for flooded roadways on your commute home. We could also have damaging wind gusts within some of these storms.

There’s another chance for thunderstorms on Thursday. Some activity could begin in the afternoon, but most of the scattered thunderstorms Thursday look to be in the evening and overnight hours. Highs on Thursday around 90°, feeling like the upper 90s.

Friday will be a touch warmer by a couple degrees. Highs in the low 90s, feeling around 100°. Friday begins our mostly dry break. We’ll stay decently dry throughout the entire weekend. Not only will we be dry, but we’ll also be cooler!

A cold front Friday night knocks temperatures down to the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will also be lower, so it will feel closer to 90° both days. Finally a fantastic weekend for outdoor plans!

Looking ahead into next week, temperatures stay slightly below-average in the mid to upper 80s for the first half of the week. However, isolated storms return to the forecast beginning Monday.

