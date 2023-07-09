Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Severe storms expected to bring flooding rainfall today

Posted at 9:03 AM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 09:08:11-04

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday morning! We have a severe storm threat this afternoon and evening before a cool front passes through, bringing us relief from this high heat for a couple days.

Dense patchy fog along the NC/VA border will clear mid-morning. Scattered storms are on the way this afternoon and evening, primarily from 2 PM - 10 PM. We are under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms.

Damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours are the primary concerns.

Around 1-2” of rain is expected to be dumped within these storms, which will certainly cause flooding problems across Hampton Roads. The entire area is under a Flood Watch from 12 PM Sunday - 12 AM Monday. Do not cross flooded roadways and don’t play in flood waters.

Thunderstorms keep temperatures a little cooler today with highs in the mid 80s, but humidity will be slightly higher, so it will still feel like we’re in the upper 90s. A cool front passes through Monday morning, and behind it, humidity finally drops for a couple days.

Temperatures will gradually rise into the low to mid 90s by the middle of next week, but that lower humidity will make a world of difference. We’ll go from feeling like the upper 90s Sunday to feeling closer to 90° Monday and Tuesday. Enjoy it while it’s here because heat index values soar into the triple digits Thursday and Friday.

As for precipitation, this week is looking drier. Isolated storms Monday before high pressure takes control bringing us dry weather with tons of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Eventually, Friday into next weekend is when storm chances return to the forecast.

