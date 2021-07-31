First Warning Forecast: Severe storms likely Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday! Today has been a gloomy day with clouds hanging around most of the day. Most of us have been able to stay dry though. It felt nicer to be outdoors with high temperatures only in the low to mid 80s.

As we head into tonight, an area of low pressure starts to move along the stalled boundary over North Carolina. That will be enough to fire up scattered storms primarily across the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore after 10 PM Saturday. Those areas and inland Virginia are under a Level 1 severe risk. Around sunrise, stronger storms will develop and our threat for severe weather increases.

Most of the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore remain under a Level 1 risk Sunday, but everyone else goes under a Level 2 risk. All threats will be on the table. Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, heavy downpours leading to localized flash flooding, and larger hail. Keep those severe weather alerts on all day. The exact timing of the severe weather is a bit uncertain, but it looks like Virginia will see strong to severe storms throughout Sunday morning, pushing into North Carolina Sunday afternoon/evening. There is the potential for a second round of strong to severe storms to develop across Virginia Sunday evening too.

Eventually that wave of energy will move offshore and a bit south Sunday night. That means Monday should be a mostly dry day with some sunshine. The stationary boundary still lingers across North Carolina throughout next week though. So, scattered thunderstorms will move from the south to the north starting Tuesday morning. Scattered thunderstorms will stick around our region the rest of the workweek, along with clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s all next workweek.

