Keep an eye on the sky! Severe storms possible later today

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Happy weekend everyone!

Expect storms and heat on this Saturday. Temperatures will soar to the low 90s, but it will feel closer to the triple digits once we factor in the humidity. It will also be a bit breezy. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph possible. Be sure to stay hydrated if you're going to be out and about! It's not only going to be hot, but we have the threat to see some strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening.

WTKR News 3

The area is under a level 1 and level 2 threat of severe storms. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and flooding rainfall.

WTKR News 3

Sunday won't be as hot. Expect highs in the mid and upper 80s. Storms will be possible once again by the afternoon and evening. It will also be a bit breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

WTKR News 3

A few spotty showers or storms will be possible to kick off the work week. Highs will soar to 90.

A spotty storm will be possible again on Tuesday, but most of the area should stay dry. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

WTKR News 3

We could potentially see some tropical moisture from what will eventually become Tropical Storm Debby. Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty. The frontal system that brought storms over the weekend will be stalled over the area and will basically dictate where this tropical storm tracks. Will keep chances for showers and storms Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will trend below-normal with highs in the low 80s, but it will still be very humid. Stay tuned for any updates!

WTKR News 3

Tropical Update:

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A turn toward the northwest is forecast today, followed by a northward motion on Sunday and then a slower northeastward motion Sunday night and Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move across western Cuba this morning, and then move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later today and Sunday, reaching the Florida Gulf coast late Sunday or Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph, with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today and continue strengthening over the eastern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar