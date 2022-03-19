First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible Saturday, cooler next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! After the fog cleared, today turned into a beautiful day. Now we’re tracking another system headed our way this weekend that could bring us severe storms.

Clouds continue to increase tonight and we may get a few sprinkles. Temperatures stay warmer tonight in the upper 50s.

Saturday morning, isolated to widely scattered showers will pass through. A rumble of thunder may be heard at times. Then we’ll see some periods of sun that will help destabilize our atmosphere. Throughout Saturday afternoon into the evening, isolated to widely scattered storms could become strong to severe.

The greatest threat for severe weather is 2-7 PM Saturday and mainly across the Albemarle Sound and Outer Banks. That’s where a Level 2 out of 5 severe risk is in place. Elsewhere is under a Level 1 severe threat. In any severe storms, expect locally heavy downpours and strong gusty winds. Small hail is also possible and a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. The greatest threat in any of these strong cells will be damaging winds.

While some of us will deal with severe storms for a portion of Saturday, a lot of us will be able to enjoy a mostly dry day overall. Highs soar to the low 80s with the help of strong 15-25 MPH southwesterly winds gusting to 35 MPH.

Behind the cold front, temperatures cool down to the mid 60s Sunday. The second half of the weekend will feature lots of sunshine as a high pressure system moves in.

The workweek starts off dry with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures remain in the mid 60s for the majority of the workweek. Eventually mid-week, we will have another strong system pass through the Hampton Roads region. It will likely bring us scattered rain showers and possibly stronger storms Wednesday into Thursday. We should be drier heading into next weekend.

