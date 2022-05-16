First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Warming temperatures, severe storms, then finally drying out. We're just 36 days away from the First Day of Summer and temperatures will start looking like it!

A cold front will impact the area today. This will bring showers and storms to the area Monday afternoon and evening. The best chance will be after 3 PM. These storms could be severe. The entire area is under a level 2 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s.

High pressure will finally make an appearance on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some much needed sunshine will break out across the area. Expect highs near 80. A few more clouds will build in on Wednesday, but it's still looking dry with highs in the mid and upper 70s, which is normal for this time of year. Showers will move in late Wednesday and into the day Thursday as another cold front impacts the area.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday. Temperatures will warm back to the mid 80s.

A big warm up to end the week with highs in the low 90s.

Temperatures will continue to trend in the low 90s on Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Cannot rule out an afternoon storm caused by daytime heating.

Better chances for showers and storms by Sunday as another cold front moves in.

