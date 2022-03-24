First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible tonight into Thursday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! A strong cold front that's brought several severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the Midwest and South is headed our way. Then, a series of weaker cold fronts will continue to pass through throughout this weekend.

We are all under a Level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat tonight and Thursday. Scattered storms could become strong to severe and bring damaging wind gusts, locally heavy downpours that could create localized flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes. The most likely times for severe storms to develop is 7 AM - 11 AM and again 4 PM - 7 PM.

Despite the soggy weather Thursday, temperatures will warm into the low 70s with strong 10-20 MPH southerly winds. After the powerful cold front passes through Thursday afternoon, temperatures will gradually drop to the low to mid 50s Thursday night.

A weak, reinforcing cold front will pass through Friday and another cold front on Saturday. Highs Friday in the mid 60s drop to highs in the low 60s Saturday. We should be able to stay mostly dry both days, but a few isolated showers may pop-up Saturday.

A fourth cold front Sunday will drop high temperatures down to the mid 50s and we'll stay in the mid 50s through Tuesday. Sunday through the first half of next week stays dry, but clouds will build mid-week as that fourth cold front stalls to our south and eventually lifts north again as a warm front early Wednesday. That warm front allows temperatures to soar into the low 70s Wednesday.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward