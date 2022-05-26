First Warning Forecast: Severe threat Friday, then the sun finally returns

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! We’re finally seeing some blue sky through those clouds, but the clouds are being pesky. Enjoy whatever sunshine you can find this evening, because tomorrow will be stormy with lots of cloud cover again.

Early tonight, we’ll have brief clearing in the clouds, then cloud cover increases again later in the night. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

Friday morning starts off dry and quiet. Then we get breezy as a cold front gets closer. South winds 10-20 MPH will help temperatures reach the low to mid 80s Friday. Ahead of the front, expect a line of strong to severe storms.

Most of the area is under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms. The time to be weather aware is 1 PM - 9 PM Friday. This system has a history of producing flash flooding, severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. All of those threats are on the table for us tomorrow afternoon and evening.

After the initial line, we could have a second line of showers or storms, but with that line passing through in the overnight hours, we’re not expecting any of those storms to become severe.

While it will be a powerful enough cold front to bring us strong to severe storms Friday afternoon, it won’t be strong enough drop temperatures. High temperatures remain in the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday.

This holiday weekend is looking quite nice! Aside from an isolated storm or two Saturday afternoon and evening, we should be dry with more sunshine. Perfect for any outdoor Memorial Day plans you have to unofficially kick off summer!

Memorial Day itself on Monday will be fantastic! Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Heading into the workweek, temperatures continue to climb a few more degrees into the upper 80s, flirting with 90°. Most of the workweek looks dry with plenty of sunshine.

