First Warning Forecast: Severe threat Monday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! It sure felt like summer outside today! We’ll have slightly cooler temperatures for the workweek. Grab your rain jackets again, scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Monday.

A powerful system will bring us spotty showers Monday morning with strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We are all under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats.

Outside of storms, Monday will be breezy with 10-20 MPH south-southwest winds. High temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler in the mid 80s.

We dry out before sunrise Tuesday, but a few lingering stray showers are possible throughout the day behind this system. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will cool down a few more degrees into the low 80s.

The rest of the week and into the weekend, high temperatures will be seasonable in the mid 80s. We’ll have clouds and sunshine each day and stay decently dry. Our best chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and storms looks to be Wednesday afternoon and evening and there’s another slight chance on Father’s Day.

