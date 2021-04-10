First Warning Forecast: Severe threat overnight and Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mild with increasing clouds this evening. A warm front will lift north of the area tonight and tomorrow. Lows will drop to the 60s. Shower and storms chances will go up after midnight, with the bulk of the showers and storms moving in between 3 am and 5 am. The Storm Prediction Center does have the area under a level 1 for severe storms, meaning isolated severe storms will be possible. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. We'll get a break from the wet weather by 10 am, with a chance for some scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s overnight.

High pressure will build in to start the work week. It will be mild with highs in the mid 70s, but it won't be as humid. Expect plenty of sunshine. Lows will dip into the low 50s.

We're continuing to track dry weather on Tuesday with highs near 70 under partly cloudy skies.

Skies will continue to be partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. We'll continue with the upper 50s through Friday with a 20 percent chance for a stray shower.

Meteorologist April Loveland

