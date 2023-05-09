First Warning Forecast: Severe threat this afternoon and evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Highs will warm to the mid 70s today. There is a threat for some strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening. Most of the area is under a level 2 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

The cold front will bring some cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Highs will warm to the upper 60s to near 70. Skies will clear as the day progresses and it will be a bit on the breezy side.

Mostly sunny by Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Still looking dry on Friday with highs warming to the low 80s.

WTKR News 3

The weekend isn't looking too bad right now. Expect skies to be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and mid 80s. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible both days during the afternoon.

A better chance for showers and storms by Monday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar