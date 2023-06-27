First Warning Forecast: Severe threat this afternoon, drying out midweek

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A few lingering showers will be possible this morning, especially in North Carolina. Otherwise, expect drying conditions with some breaks in the clouds.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 80s. Strong to severe storms will be possible once again. Most of the area is under a level 1. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

Looks like we should finally get some relief from the storms by midweek. Highs will warm to the mid 80s. More sunshine will break out on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of Friday will be dry with storms moving in later. Temperatures will start trending warmer. Expect highs in the mid and upper 80s. The humidity will start to creep up as well.

Scattered storms will be possible for the holiday weekend. Highs will be near 90 on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible on Monday.

