First Warning Forecast: Severe threat this evening, sunshine returns Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A strong cold front will move through this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. A large portion of the area is under a Level 3 with the biggest threats being: damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts 35-40 mph possible. The cold front will move out late with clearing skies overnight and falling temperatures. Expect lows in the mid 40s.

High pressure will build in just in time to start the work week. It will be sunny with normal highs for this time of year right around 62 degrees.

Another day of dry weather and sunshine on tap for Tuesday. Milder, with highs in the mid 60s.

A cold front will approach the area of Wednesday with showers and storms likely. Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s. the low 70s.

Much cooler on Thursday with highs in the low and mid 50s. The winds will crank up out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. Skies will start off mostly cloudy with gradual clearing as the day progresses. Temperatures will plummet into the 30s overnight with many communities waking up Friday morning near the freezing mark! You might have to watch out for a frost of freeze if you have any outdoor plants, especially if you live away from the coast.

The coldest day of the week will be Friday. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 40s. Brr! It will also be windy with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. Skies will be sunny and the weather will remain dry. Expect another frigid night with lows in the 30s.

Milder heading into the weekend with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

Easter Sunday is looking dry, sunny and milder with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Meteorologist April Loveland

