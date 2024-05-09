First Warning Forecast: Severe threat Thursday morning, storms again Friday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! We’ve had a few storms pop-up this evening with more activity on the way for Thursday and Friday.

Tonight, we’ll have some isolated storms. Thursday morning’s commute looks to be rough at times. Strong to severe scattered storms will be moving through. Everyone is under a level 2 of 5 severe risk. All threats are on the table, but damaging winds and hail are the main concerns.

Thursday evening/night we could have more isolated storms pop-up. There will be another stormy round Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cooling down with these storms. Highs on Thursday in the mid 80s cool to the mid 70s Friday.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking nice. Mostly dry with sun and clouds. High temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Next week, temperatures will be warming up again. Highs in the mid 70s. Monday and Tuesday look decently dry. A few spotty showers before scattered rain returns Wednesday.

