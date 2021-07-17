First Warning Forecast: Severe threat to end Saturday and bring a cool down

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! Today marks our 7th consecutive day of high heat. Temperatures soared into the mid 90s and heat indices were over 100°. The good news is a cold front is slowly approaching and that will finally bring us relief from this heat. The bad news, some of the thunderstorms associated with this front could bring us strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday evening into the night.

Most of the viewing area is under a Level 1 severe risk. The main threat is damaging winds. Also expect heavy downpours and lightning. Rain/storms should come to an end around 2 AM. Lows drop into the mid 70s.

The cold front looks to stall over the VA/NC border Sunday into Monday, bringing us more scattered thunderstorms Sunday and Monday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. With this scattered rain, temperatures will be cooler in the upper 80s for highs Sunday and low to mid 80s for highs Monday and Tuesday. The stalled boundary is expected to weaken and get a nudge out of the region Tuesday.

Then we head into an unsettled weather pattern. Temperatures will return to the upper 80s/90° the second half of the workweek. We will also see the return of isolated to scattered PM storms Wednesday and Friday.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

