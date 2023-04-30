First Warning Forecast: Severe threat today, dry and cool work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Keep an eye on the sky today!

Strong to severe storms will be possible. The entire area is under a level 2 for severe storms. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Large hail and an isolated tornado are not out of the question.

The timing of the storms is still subject to change, but looks like we'll start seeing showers and storms developing after 11 AM and moving across the southside of Virginia by 1 PM.

Most of the wet weather will exit the shore by 8 PM.

Today, will be the warmest day of the next seven.

Temperatures will cool into the 60s for the first week of May. It will be on the windy side Monday through Thursday, with winds finally relaxing by Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

