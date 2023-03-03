First Warning Forecast: Severe threat tonight in front of a beautiful weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! It’s been another gloomy day with scattered showers. We have a final line of potentially severe storms headed our way before we can officially enter into a dry stretch.

We’re in a dry break this evening until 11 PM. Then, the final rain line will work its way through Hampton Roads and northeastern NC from 11 PM Friday - 2 AM Saturday. That’s when we could see strong to severe storms.

Everyone is under a Level 1 threat for severe storms. The primary threat is damaging wind gusts.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Eastern Shore 6 PM Friday - 4 AM Saturday for wind gusts up to 45 MPH. Even if you aren’t in that wind advisory, it will still be windy. Southerly winds 20-30 MPH gusting to 40 MPH tonight. Having those strong south winds just ahead of the cold front means we haven’t reached our high temperatures for the day just yet. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s closer to Midnight while we’re under the warm sector of this system.

Behind the cold front, low temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s around 10 AM Saturday.

We finally have a great weekend in store with both days being dry and sunny! Highs rise into the mid 60s Saturday afternoon. Saturday stays windy with 15-25 MPH west winds gusting to 35 MPH. Winds die down for Sunday and it will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

This dry stretch will last throughout the entire workweek. We’ll also stay with more sun than clouds all week. Temperatures will be up then down. Highs in the low to mid 60s Monday jump up to around 70° Tuesday. Then, a dry cold front passes through and knocks us into below-average temperatures for the second half of the week. Highs in the mid 50s Wednesday drop a few more degrees to right around 50° by Friday.

