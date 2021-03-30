First Warning Forecast: Severe threat Wednesday, plummeting temps

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

It has been an absolutely gorgeous day today with wall-to-wall sunshine and mild temperatures. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

A cold front will approach the area of Wednesday with showers and storms likely. The biggest chances will be Wednesday PM to Thursday AM. Strong to severe storms are possible. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s on Wednesday but fall to the mid 50s on Thursday behind a cold front. The winds will crank up out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.

Temperatures will plummet into the 30s overnight with many communities waking up Friday morning near the freezing mark! You might have to watch out for a frost of freeze if you have any outdoor plants, especially if you live away from the coast.

The coldest day of the week will be Friday. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 40s. Brr! It will also be windy with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. Skies will be sunny and the weather will remain dry. Expect another frigid night with lows in the 30s.

Sunshine will continue for the weekend as we warm to the upper 50s Saturday and upper 60s for Easter Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

