First Warning Forecast: Severe threats Monday and Tuesday – All threats on the table

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! We had an active afternoon with severe storms that rolled through and created some flash flooding across Southside. More severe weather is on the way for the start of the workweek.

Tonight, we stay mostly dry. Temperatures drop into the lower 70s and we stay partly cloudy.

Monday starts off decently dry and gets hot. Some sunshine with 10-20 MPH southerly winds will allow highs temperatures to reach the low 90s, feeling closer to 100° once you factor in the humidity.

wtkr

A few morning or midday isolated showers are possible, but the main storm event will be after 5 PM Monday. That’s when severe storms will roll through. We are all under a relatively rare 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms Monday evening into the night.

wtkr

All threats are on the table. We will most likely see strong damaging winds, heavy downpours leading to localized flash flooding, and large hail. There is the potential for all the ingredients to come together for a couple tornadoes to spin up too. The severe threat will continue until 2 AM Tuesday, so have your weather alerts turned on and make sure they’ll wake you up if a warning pops up while you’re in bed.

wtkr

We’ll have a dry break with some sunshine Tuesday morning, then Tuesday afternoon and evening, more storms pass through. Some could become strong to severe. Almost everyone is under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Tuesday.

wtkr

Later in the night Tuesday, a cold front will pass through and cool high temperatures down from the upper 80s Tuesday to the low 80s Wednesday. Still on Wednesday, there’s a chance for storms.

Thursday and Friday look decently dry. Temperatures begin to rise Friday back to the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures keep climbing into the low 90s by Sunday.

Next weekend will be hot and partly cloudy. Isolated to scattered storm chances both days. Breezier on Sunday ahead of another cold front.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM