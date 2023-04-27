First Warning Forecast: Severe weather threat Friday morning

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! We’ve got rain and storms on the way this weekend, but it won’t be a complete washout.

Scattered showers begin to move in tonight around 11 PM. Widespread strong to severe storms move in around sunrise and continue throughout the entire morning. Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Friday morning.

Just in time for the kickoff of Something in the Water, we’ll be drying out. We should be mostly dry after 1 PM, but isolated showers will still be around the rest of the afternoon and evening, especially across the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Outside of storms, it’ll be windy and high temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Saturday will be a good festival day. Mostly dry and partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday is definitely a poncho day. Scattered showers and storms return throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will be comfortable in the mid 70s.

We dry out for the workweek again and temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs each day around 70°. A mix of sun and clouds each day too.

